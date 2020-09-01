First Farmers Finl (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Up 2.3%

First Farmers Finl (OTCMKTS:FFMR)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14.

About First Farmers Finl (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, First Farmers Bank & Trust Company, provides community banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana and Illinois. Its personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, debit cards, and IRAs; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and credit cards.

