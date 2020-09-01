First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 761,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 968,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $313.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.83.

About First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

