First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 636.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $766,000.

