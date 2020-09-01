First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $87.67. 7,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 7,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

