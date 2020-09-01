Flash (FLASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $236.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Flash has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00137033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.01635719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00199203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00180366 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00181580 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

