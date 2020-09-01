FLETA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.70 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. FLETA has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $3.70 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00134541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01638763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00177230 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190090 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,014,703 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

