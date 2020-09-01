Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASET. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 478.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 41,984 shares during the period.

