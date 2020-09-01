Flit Token (FLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $1,370.26 and $6.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00526042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00061909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 126.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,753.44 or 1.00954038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.