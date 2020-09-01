FlypMe (FYP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,385.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. FlypMe has a market cap of $226,028.26 and $13,385.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00137033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.01635719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00199203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00180366 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00181580 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.