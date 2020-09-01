Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Get Focus Universal alerts:

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device that combines measuring tools with smartphone technology to deliver sensor node data on desktop and mobile phone screens. Its smart instrumentation platform generalizes instruments into a reusable and architecture-specific components.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.