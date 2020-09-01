Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Hits $4.82 Million

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00042756 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $723.48 or 0.06176791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017227 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

