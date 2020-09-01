Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ford Motor by 39.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 43.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,936,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,525,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

