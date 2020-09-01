Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other analysts have also commented on FSM. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.27. 5,285,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,830. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.73 and a beta of 1.38. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,342,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,700 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,814 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,305,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

