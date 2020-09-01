Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) were down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 51,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 8,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period.

