Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 180,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

