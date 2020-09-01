Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Shares Down 0.9%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

