Function X Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Function X has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and $1.06 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0983 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,740.43 or 1.00905356 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00167459 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001137 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,725,532 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

