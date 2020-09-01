FUTURAX Price Up 37.5% This Week (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $15,612.62 and approximately $8,175.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00080262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00314828 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039208 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000357 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007609 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.