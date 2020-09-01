G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

