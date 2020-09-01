Game.com (GTC) Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Game.com token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BitForex, Bibox and Gate.io. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

