GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.25

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $781,641.80 and approximately $8,788.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00525861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00062758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,801.87 or 1.00759125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

