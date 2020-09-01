Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Cap Tops $5.67 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $37,166.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

