Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.10. 81,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 39,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000.

