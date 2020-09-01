Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIJ) by 160.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.64% of Global X Scientific Beta Japan ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

