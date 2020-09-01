GoByte Price Reaches $0.0333 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. GoByte has a market cap of $244,571.58 and $8,047.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007964 BTC.

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

