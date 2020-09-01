GoldBlocks (GB) Trading Up 120.8% This Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $34,384.14 and $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 120.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00746622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00038443 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.01482005 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

