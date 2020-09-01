Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189.20 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.43). Approximately 9,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 4,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 million and a PE ratio of 124.00.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

