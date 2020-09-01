Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 294,903 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,903 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $190,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

DGX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.