Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 22,345 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $138,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.79. 3,119,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

