Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $93.74 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,629 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Charles Schwab worth $93,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. 6,156,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,772,444. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

