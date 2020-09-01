Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $99.61 Million Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of British American Tobacco worth $99,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. 1,796,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

