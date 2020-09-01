Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $57,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

