Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,228,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,347,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,253,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

RTX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,550,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,830,961. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

