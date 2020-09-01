Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $150,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.72 on Monday, hitting $211.99. 7,349,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,586,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $216.16. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

