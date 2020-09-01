Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $25,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 427,938 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $154,445.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 308,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,865,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,063,130 shares of company stock valued at $85,188,905. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,977,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,267. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

