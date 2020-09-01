Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 252,951 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $109,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $109.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,203,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,233. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

