Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $118,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $71,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $76.12. 469,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,228. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.