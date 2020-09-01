Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,741,720 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082,307 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,741,720 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $47,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,416,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,350. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.