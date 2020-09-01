Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,042,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,912,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.38. 1,569,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

