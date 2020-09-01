GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $209,034.59 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $209,034.59 and approximately $430.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00136757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.01638297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00199704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00180066 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00180148 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,379,088 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

