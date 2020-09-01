GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Stock Price Up 2.5%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 15,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 44,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXGXU. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $505,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GX Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in GX Acquisition by 50.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 746,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

