Harmony Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $63.64 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $702.52 or 0.06039488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

