Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is White Pine Investment CO’s 6th Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 4.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 439,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

