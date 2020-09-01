Haven Protocol Price Tops $1.27 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00010926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $16.97 million and $1.23 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,632.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.03750534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.14 or 0.02330981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00525849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00801257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 113.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00694592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00056725 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,356,286 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

