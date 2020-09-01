Helex (HLX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,588.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Helex has a market capitalization of $25,025.31 and approximately $3,588.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helex has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.05818300 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017875 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

