Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Shares Up 84.6%

Hermes Pacific Investments PLC (LON:HPAC)’s share price shot up 84.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). 10,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64,035% from the average session volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.26. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -24.49.

About Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC)

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

