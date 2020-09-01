HOLD Trading Down 73% Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 75.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded 73% lower against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $58,372.13 and $125.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.01638450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00178960 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00179870 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

