HolidayCheck Group (ETR:HOC) Trading Down 0.7%

HolidayCheck Group AG (ETR:HOC) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.40 ($1.65) and last traded at €1.40 ($1.65). 14,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.41 ($1.66).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $80.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.

HolidayCheck Group Company Profile (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG operates as a digital company for holidaymakers in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Switzerland. It operates HolidayCheck, a hotel rating and travel booking portal; Zoover, a hotel rating portal; and Weeronline/Meteovista weather portals, as well as MietwagenCheck and Driveboo rental car portals.

