HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $392,972.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for about $9.87 or 0.00084276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.46 or 0.01643072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00178581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00187002 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.