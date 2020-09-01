Honest Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Honest has a market cap of $1.05 million and $52,149.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00137033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.01635719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00199203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00180366 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00181580 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.